WBSC eBASEBALL: Power Pros Out Now for PS4 and Switch

Konami has announced and released WBSC eBASEBALL: Power Pros for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. It is available for just $0.99 on the Nintendo eShop and PlayStation Store.

View the launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Experience the virtual world of baseball available in WBSC eBASEBALL: Power Pros. The most played baseball game series in Japan is now featured in the World Baseball Softball Confederation’s eSport discipline.

Whether you like swinging for the fences or pitching in the strike zone, you know baseball is all about batting, pitching, and fielding. The virtual world of baseball is no different. With easy pick-up-and-play mechanics, WBSC eBASEBALL: Power Pros is fun for both novices and skilled gamers.

Create your own dream team with unique characters from the Power Pros universe.

Play against your friends in the offline Versus mode. Practice and compete against global players in the online Championship mode.

Enjoy amazing animations with incredible double plays, diving catches, and even home-run robbing wall catches.

Keep your eyes peeled for future exciting tournaments. The world awaits!

