The Last of Us Part I for PC Delayed to March 28

Naughty Dog announced it has delayed the release of the PC version of The Last of Us Part I from March 3 to March 28.

"We initially announced The Last of Us Part I PC release would be March 3, but we've decided to push its launch date out just a few weeks; it will now be released on March 28," reads a tweet from Naughty Dog.

"We at the studio have been completely blown away by the outpouring of love and support for The Last of Us these last few weeks. Hearing your love for the HBO adaptation, seeing your beautiful Photo Mode shots, and learning about how the world and characters our studio created nearly a decade ago continue to reach new and old fans alike floors us every day.

"We know a lot of you have been revisiting the story that started it all with The Last of Us Part I on PlayStation 5 console, and we realize many of you have been excited to jump in – some for the first time – when Part I hits PC.

"And so we want to make sure that The Last of Us Part I PC debut is in the best shape possible. These additional few weeks will allow us to ensure this version of The Last of Us lives up to your, and our, standards.

"We are so excited to bring The Last of Us Part I to a new platform, reaching new and returning players with Joel and Ellie’s unforgettable story of survival, and we hope that you’ll continue to look forward to its PC release on March 28."

The remake first released for the PlayStation 5 on September 2. The original game released for the PlayStation 3 in June 2013 and the remaster for the PlayStation 4 in July 2014.

The Last of Us Part I PC will now be released on March 28. An update from our team: pic.twitter.com/lvApDT71Xj — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) February 3, 2023

