Dying Light Series Sales Top 30 Million Units - Sales

posted 2 hours ago

Techland celebrating the one year anniversary of Dying Light 2 Stay Human has announced the Bloody Anniversary event will take place on February 9 and the Dying Light series has now sold over 30 million units worldwide.

"The team continues to demonstrate their unwavering commitment to creating unforgettable experiences for gamers worldwide," said CCO Adrian Ciszewski. "We’re not stopping here and will continue to support the game with amazing content for years to come."

CPO Oleg Klapovskiy added, "These outstanding numbers speak for themselves and confirm the success of the Dying Light franchise. We were able to achieve it only thanks to our awesome community. I want to use this opportunity to thank them again for their great support. We have ambitious plans, not only to develop and further support the game but also to expand to other media."

Players for Dying Light 2 Stay Human who are able to complete the Bloody Anniversary event will earn the ais Bundle of cosmetics for free. Completing the Dropkick weekend that is set to run from February 9 to 13 will earn the Brecken Bundle for free. Those who own the first and second games in the series will get a "special treat."

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will launch later this year for the Nintendo Switch.

