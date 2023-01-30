Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless Launches This Fall for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

NIS America announced Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam this fall.

The game is available now in Japan for the PS5, PS4, and Switch.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The demonic realm of Hinomoto is changing and the days of noble warriors are numbered. Caught up in the commotion, the lazy samurai Fuji and bushido fangirl Pirilika find unlikely allies in each other as they fight against a tyrannical regime while discovering the meaning of honor and redemption!

Embark on an epic strategy RPG adventure stuffed to the brim with new features including Jumbification, Hell Mode, Item Reincarnation, new and improved auto-battle, and online ranked battles! You can even customize your own team with a robust roster of over 40 character classes. Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless is bigger and better than ever!

Combat to the MAX

Loaded with new content including Hell Mode, Item Reincarnation and Jumbification, which lets your characters grow to supersized proportions and inflict larger than life damage!

Allies in Arms

The combat potential is limitless with over 40 character classes including four brand-new additions: Maiko, Bandit, Zombie Maiden, and Big Eye!

A Warrior’s World

Inspired by feudal Japan, the setting of Disgaea 7 draws its roots from ancient and modern history, and beautifully tells a tale of redemption.

