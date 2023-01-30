Dead Space and Forspoken Debut on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

The remake of Dead Space has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK Chart-Track for the week ending January 28, 2023.

The game sold less than half of what The Callisto Protocol sold in its first week in December. However, The Callisto Protocol price was lower with an average price of £47 compared to £63 for Dead Space. The Callisto Protocol was also available on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

80 percent of Dead Space retail sales were on the PlayStation 5, while 20 percent was on the Xbox Series X|S.

Forspoken was the other new release in the top 10. It debuted in fourth place exclusively for the PlayStation 5.

Fire Emblem Engage after debuting in first fell to seventh place in its second week with sales down 76 percent.

The Last of Us: Part I is up five spots as sales climbed 32 percent. The Last of Us Remastered is up to 31st place with sales up 27 percent. This is driven by the success of The Last of Us HBO TV series.

Hi-Fi Rush was a digital only release and is also available on Xbox Game Pass. More information on the digital sales of the game will be available later.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Dead Space - NEW FIFA 23 God of War: Ragnarök Forspoken - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II F ire Emblem Engage Nintendo Switch Sports Pokémon Violet

Minecraft (NS)

