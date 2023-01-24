Warhammer 40,000: Darktide for Xbox Series X|S and Seasonal Content Delayed - News

Fatshark has announced it has delayed the Xbox Series X|S version of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide and the release of its seasonal content. This is to spend the necessary time to address feedback from players on PC.

"We take enormous pride in our ability at Fatshark to deliver a game that millions can enjoy," said Fatshark CEO and Co-Founder Martin Wahlund. "This was what we set out to do with Warhammer 40,000: Darktide—to create a highly engaging and stable game with a level of depth that keeps you playing for weeks, not hours.

"We fell short of meeting those expectations.

"Over the next few months, our sole focus is to address the feedback that many of you have. In particular, we will focus on delivering a complete crafting system, a more rewarding progression loop, and continue to work on game stability and performance optimization.

"This also means that we will delay our seasonal content rollout and the Xbox Series X|S launch. We will also suspend the upcoming releases of premium cosmetics. We just couldn’t continue down this path, knowing that we have not addressed many feedback areas in the game today.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is available for PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, as well as on PC Game Pass.

