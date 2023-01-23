One Piece Odyssey Debuts on the Italian Charts, FIFA 23 Takes First - Sales

FIFA 23 (PS4) has remained in first place on the Italian charts for Week 2, 2023, which ended January 15, 2023. The PlayStation 5 version is up two spots to third place and the Nintendo Switch version was up from seventh to sixth place.

One Piece Odyssey (PS5) was the one new title in the top 10. It debuted in ninth place.

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) remained in second place, Just Dance 2023 Edition (NS) jumped from 10th to fourth place, and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (NS) re-entered the top 10 in fifth place.

There are six Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, while there were two for the PlayStation 4 and two for the PlayStation 5.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 2, 2023:

FIFA 23 (PS4) Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) FIFA 23 (PS5) Just Dance 2023 Edition (NS) Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (NS) FIFA 23 (NS) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) One Piece Odyssey (PS5) - New Pokémon Violet (NS)*

*Retail sales only

