GTAV Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Grand Theft Auto V has taken first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending January 8, 2023.

NBA 2K23 came in second place and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II took third place. FIFA 23 is in fourth place, Red Dead Redemption 2 is in fifth place, and Elden Ring is in sixth place.

Sid Meier's Civilization VI is in seventh place, EA Sports UFC 4 is in eighth place, and Unravel Two is in ninth place. God of War: Ragnarök rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

