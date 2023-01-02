Images for a Switch OLED The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition Appear Online - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 696 Views
Several images of what appears to be a Nintendo Switch OLED Model The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom limited edition have appeared online. The images were posted by a user on Famiboards.
While a Nintendo Switch OLED Model The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom limited edition is likely as Nintendo released a Splatoon 3-Themed Switch OLED and a Switch OLED Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition in 2022 this should be treated as a rumor.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will launch for the Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023.
View the leaked images below:
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017.
We'll see. I'd rather have a SE for the game itself though, like the version with the Master Sword statuette for BotW.
Hard to tell if it is fake or legit, some fakers have a bit of talent and a lot of time on their hands.
The left joycon to me looks out of place compared to the rest of the design which looks brilliant... Would have liked to see it stick with the white/gold theme throughout... Or transition the green tone.