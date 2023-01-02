Images for a Switch OLED The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition Appear Online - News

posted 6 hours ago

Several images of what appears to be a Nintendo Switch OLED Model The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom limited edition have appeared online. The images were posted by a user on Famiboards.

While a Nintendo Switch OLED Model The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom limited edition is likely as Nintendo released a Splatoon 3-Themed Switch OLED and a Switch OLED Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition in 2022 this should be treated as a rumor.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will launch for the Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023.

View the leaked images below:

