Nintendo Announces Switch OLED Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition

Nintendo has announced the Nintendo Switch OLED Model: Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition. It will launch in select stores and on the My Nintendo Store on November 4 for $359.99.

The limited edition Switch OLED will feature art inspired by Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. The Legendary Pokémon Koraidon and Miraidon are featured on the front side of the dock, while on the back of the dock is a Pokéball.

The system itself features illustrations of the three starter Pokémon - Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly - along with symbols players might recognize. The Joy-Cons have colors that match the main colors of the two games and feature emblems of the Naranja Academy and Uva Academy that appear in the respective games.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 18.

