FIFA 23 Once Again Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

by, posted 1 day ago

FIFA 23 has remained in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending December 11, 2022.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II remained in second place and God of War: Ragnarök is up one spot to third place. NBA 2K23 is up two spots to fourth place, while Red Dead Redemption 2 re-entered the top 10 in fifth place.

Pokémon Violet dropped one spot to sixth place, while Pokémon Scarlet is up one spot to eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

FIFA 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II God of War: Ragnarök NBA 2K23 Red Dead Redemption 2 Pokémon Violet Grand Theft Auto V Pokémon Scarlet Need for Speed Unbound Nintendo Switch Sports

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

