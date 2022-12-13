Hogwarts Legacy for Switch, PS4, and Xbox One Delayed - News

/ 1,572 Views

by, posted 4 days ago

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developers Avalanche Software and Portkey Games announced the open-world action RPG, Hogwarts Legacy, has been delayed for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

It will now launch for the PS4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023 and for the Switch on July 25, 2023.

The PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC versions will still launch on February 10, 2023 with the 72 hour Early Access starting on February 7.

Hogwarts Legacy will launch on April 4, 2023 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and on July 25, 2023 for Nintendo Switch. The team is looking forward to bringing you the game and we want to deliver the best possible game experience across all platforms. — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) December 13, 2022

Read details on the game below:

Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents and become the wizard you want to be.

Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles