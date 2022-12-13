Hogwarts Legacy for Switch, PS4, and Xbox One Delayed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 days ago / 1,572 Views
Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developers Avalanche Software and Portkey Games announced the open-world action RPG, Hogwarts Legacy, has been delayed for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
It will now launch for the PS4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023 and for the Switch on July 25, 2023.
The PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC versions will still launch on February 10, 2023 with the 72 hour Early Access starting on February 7.
Hogwarts Legacy will launch on April 4, 2023 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and on July 25, 2023 for Nintendo Switch. The team is looking forward to bringing you the game and we want to deliver the best possible game experience across all platforms.— Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) December 13, 2022
Read details on the game below:
Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents and become the wizard you want to be.
Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten.
I hope they don't claim its delayed and then never make it and hope people don't notice like some other devs.
While some other devs definitely do this… this is Hogwarts Legacy, there’s never been a Harry Potter game to this scale with so much hype. Even my mother who only plays Animal Crossing and Mario Kart, wants this. I gave her my PS4 so she can enjoy it with higher graphical fidelity. Not only that, but she’s also double dipping when it comes out on the Switch.
I don’t think they’d cancel a game of this caliber for other systems.
Gotham Knights is a different story.
This is a shame. I presume they have having issues getting it working on those platforms and need time to work on each one but I would have though Switch would have been a priority because of the market size and audience on it. Oh well.
Seems silly it is coming last to the most popular system with the largest user base. Though I didn't even realize it was coming to Switch at all. If it's good I'll have to pick this up.
But is it built for the Switch from the ground up so it'll actually look and run great? Or is it one of these PS/Xbox-focused games that they are then porting poorly over to the Switch? The fact that it is coming to the Switch last is making me think its the latter.
One look at the game will tell you it wasn't built around the Switch... If it was, it wouldn't be garnering half the interest it is currently.
Only heavily stylised games or timed exclusives (MHRise) are built from the Switch up... you otherwise jeopardise the games wider success by making it look dated on all the other platforms which ultimately have more potential and a bigger install (PS5/Series/PC/PS4/X1). Especially for an open world, realistic RPG, versus something more cutesy/casual.
In any case, all the decent Switch ports have had the dedication of a whole teams for 6months to a year, to get them in a good shape (Doom/Witcher3 etc)... So the length of the Switch delay actually implies that they care about getting the standard somewhere decent instead of just doing a low quality cash grab like EA and the Switch version of Fifa or an aweful port like Soni
That's unfortunate. Considering a game like this done well would easily sell many millions on Switch it would be nice if Switch had its own version that looked and ran great on Switch. I guess it'll just all come down to how good the port is.
It's sad that the industry strategy is "let's not make realistic great looking games on Switch". I mean Switch has great graphics. Games in general have looked pretty dang good with realistic graphics since the GC/Xbox, which are ancient tech compared to Switch. But yeah third party studios always just want their aesthetically realistic games to be only made for the systems with the latest graphics so they can say hey look at the graphics on our game! Sad state of affairs for the industry.