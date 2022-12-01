Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Debuts in 1st on the Swiss Charts, God Of War: Ragnarök Takes 2nd - Sales

by, posted 3 hours ago

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has debuted in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 46th week of 2022.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me is the one other new title in the top 10 and it debuted in 10th place.

God Of War: Ragnarök dropped to second place in its second week, while three other PlayStation titles re-entered the top 10. The Last Of Us came in fifth place, Gran Turismo 7 took sixth place, and Horizon: Forbidden West came in eight place.

Sonic Frontiers in its second week fell out of the top 10.

There are a total of four PlayStation titles in the top 10, three Nintendo Switch titles, and three multiplatform titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 46, 2022: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet - NEW God Of War: Ragnarök FIFA 23 Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II The Last of Us Gran Turismo 7 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Horizon: Forbidden West Nintendo Switch Sports The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me - NEW

