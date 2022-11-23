4 Mobile Games From the Former Square Enix Montreal Are Shutting Down - News

/ 324 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Four mobile games from Onoma, the studio formerly known as Square Enix Montreal, will be shutting down on January 4.

The four games shutting down includes Arena Battle Champions, Deus Ex Go, Hitman Sniper: The Shadows, and Space Invaders: Hidden Heroes.

The games will be removed from the App Store and Google Play Store on December 1st and current players will no longer be able to access the games on January 4th. In-game purchases have been stopped already and Onoma encourages people to use in-game purchases before the servers are shut down as they will not be refunded.

Publisher Embracer Group at the beginning of November did announce the studio, Onoma, will be shutting down. The studio's closure will impact around 200 employees with some of them moving to Eidos Montreal.

The move to close the studio is reportedly part of a cost-cutting initiative. Eidos has also cancelled an unannounced game and reduced the scope of another unannounced title.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles