Extraction Shooter Hawked Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 294 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher and developer UPWAKE.ME has announced the online extraction shooter, Hawked, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Hawked is an online shooter in which teams or solo players race to collect and extract treasure from a remote island. Players must explore this mysterious island, compete with each other, and battle greedy saurian so called Disciples in an all-out heist for treasure and mystical artifacts. But it’s not just the monsters they’ll have to worry about, other players are gunning for their treasure too. Players will also have to contend with puzzles and traps, hazardous environments, and a variety of other challenges along the way.

For the closed Alpha, the core game mode will be Hunt in which players will be scouring the island for Artifacts. However, the Artifacts are not just for scoring points, they are usable items providing in-game benefits that, once a player extracts them, are theirs to keep for future games. During the game, there are multiple ways of getting Artifacts. They can be looted from defeated players but also via PvE encounters such as a Glyph encounter. During these encounters, a player can secure four glyphs with which they can open the Vault which contains multiple Artifacts. The player with the most Artifacts will be the grand winner, however it’s intended by the developer that extracting even one Artifact is also rewarding enough that any player feels they can achieve something worthwhile in every game.

In the world of Hawked, the adventurers guild GRAIL has recently made the discovery of a lifetime: X-Isle, a mysterious island that harbors powerful artifacts from a lost civilization. However, GRAIL’s attempts at extracting the artifacts fail when the island’s monstrous inhabitants attack. Enter the Renegades, treasure-hunting mercenaries with a penchant for plundering. As Renegades the players will have access to a large collection of weapons and gadgets, battle vicious monsters, outwit enemies, and gun down each other while roaming the island. Players will run, jump, surf, zipline, and soar through an ever-evolving world filled with deadly hazards, lush jungles, and ancient ruins.

Players need to solve puzzles and dodge traps to steal treasure, extract them, and escape the island. Reclaimed riches can be used to upgrade gear and abilities, and players can extensively tweak their Renegade with customizable loadouts and abilities. Wield new weapons and equipment like katanas and grappling hooks to specialize in stealth, defense, or lightning fast looting.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles