God Of War: Ragnarök Debuts in 1st on the Swiss Charts, Sonic Frontiers Takes 4th - Sales

posted 5 hours ago

God Of War: Ragnarök has debuted in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 45th week of 2022.

Sonic Frontiers is the one other new title in the top 10 and it debuted in fourth place.

FIFA 23 remained in second place, while Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II dropped from first to third place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped two spots to fifth place and Nintendo Switch Sports remained in sixth place.

There are a total of five Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, four multiplatform, and one PlayStation title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 45, 2022: God Of War: Ragnarök - NEW FIFA 23 Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II Sonic Frontiers - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports Minecraft Splatoon 3 Mario + Rabbids: Sparks Of Hope Mario Party Superstars

