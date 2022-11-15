Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition is a Launch Title for PlayStation VR2 - News

Developer ILMxLAB anounced Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition is a launch title for PlayStation VR2 and will release on February 22, 2023. Pre-orders are now open on the PlayStation Store.

PlayStation VR2 is priced at $549.99 / €599.99 / £529.99 / 74,980 yen for the standard bundle, which includes the PlayStation VR2 headset, Sense controllers, and stereo headphones. The PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle is priced at $599.99 / €649.99 / £569.99 / ¥79,980 and includes PlayStation Store voucher code for Horizon Call of the Mountain, PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controllers, and stereo headphones.

Check out the PlayStation VR2 details and other confirmed launch titles here.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Travel to a galaxy far, far away on PlayStation VR2 in Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition, coming in 2023. The award-winning VR experience from Lucasfilm’s ILMxLAB has been rebuilt to take advantage of many of the enhancements the hardware has to offer, and we’re excited to share what you can expect to see and feel when you escape to Galaxy’s Edge.

The complete experience

You’ll begin your story as a droid repair technician who gets swept up into a grand adventure when you crash land on the planet Batuu following an attack by the Guavian Death Gang. This kicks off a series of extraordinary events, proving that anyone in the galaxy can become a hero.

As you live out your own unforgettable Star Wars adventure, you will be joined by fan-favorite characters like R2-D2, C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), Jedi Master Yoda (Frank Oz), and Hondo Ohnaka (Jim Cummings). You’ll also come face-to-face with new characters like the boisterous barkeep Seezelslak (Bobby Moynihan), treasure hunter Lens Kamo (Karla Crome), and Guavian Death Gang leader Tara Rashin (Debra Wilson).

In the experience, you’ll get to spend a lot of time at Seezelslak’s Cantina with the Azumel bartender, who will take you to other places and times in the Star Wars galaxy through his legendary Tales. Through him, you’ll get to live out the story of the Padawan-turned-Jedi Ady Sun’Zee (Ellie Araiza) in “The Temple of Darkness” and “The Sacred Garden.” And, if you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to be a droid, your questions will be answered when you take on a peculiar bounty as the class four assassin droid IG-88 (Rhys Darby) in “The Bounty of Boggs Triff.”

Even more immersive

Centrally anchored in the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the immersive and epic lands at Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, the experience compliments and explores beyond the physical boundaries of the Parks. You’ll run into familiar characters like the owner of Black Spire Outpost’s Droid Depot, Mubo (Matthew Wood), who will get you set up with equipment and items throughout your journey, and the fan-favorite Dok-Ondar (Cory Rouse).

Utilizing all tech that the PS VR2 has to offer, the game pushes what’s possible with VR to immerse you within the world of Star Wars like never before. The high-fidelity visual experience will include headset-based controller tracking and eye tracking ensuring that your movements and direction you look are reflected as you play.

The audio and haptics also play a major role in the experience, where you’ll be able to hear the soundscape surround you with rich 3D audio and feel even the smallest detail with the haptics built into the PS VR2 Sense controller and headset. Combining all the sensory features that the PS VR2 has to offer, the experience will make you feel as though you are living within the Star Wars galaxy.

