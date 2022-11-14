Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Once Again Dominates the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 290 Views
Three versions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II remained in the top five on the French charts for week 44, according to SELL.
The PlayStation 4 version is up one spot to first place, the PlayStation 5 version is down one spot to second place, and the Xbox Series X|S version dropped from third to fourth place.
The PS4 version of FIFA 23 is up one spot to third place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe re-entered the top five in fifth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- FIFA 23
- Horizon Forbidden West
Xbox Series X|S
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Cross-Gen Pack)
- FIFA 23
- Forza Horizon 5
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Cross-Gen Pack)
- FIFA 23
- F1 22
- FIFA 23
- F1 22
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- FIFA 23 Essentials Edition
- Splatoon 3
- FIFA 23
- Farming Simulator 22
- Minecraft
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
