PS5 Best-Selling Console in Europe in October 2022, Xbox Series X|S Only Console With Sales Up

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II took first place on the Europe charts for October 2022, according to GSD data reported by GamesIndustry. Sales were up a massive 125 percent compared to 2021's Call of Duty: Vanguard.

After just two weeks on sale Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is on the verge of outselling lifetime sales of Call of Duty: Vanguard in Europe. It is already the third best-selling game in 2022, just behind Elden Ring.

FIFA 23 came in second place, however, it had a good month as sales were up by four percent compared to last year's FIFA 22.

Gotham Knights debuted in fourth place with a launch similar to last year's Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. Sales for Gotham Knights are 13 percent lower than the Marvel game.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope debuted in fifth place with sales up 7.5 percent in its first two weeks compared to 2017's Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle.

Victoria 3 debuted in ninth place, A Plague Tale: Requiem debuted in 12th place, Bayonetta 3 debuted in 14th place, NHL 23 debuted in 17th place, and Persona 5 Royal debuted in 18th place.

There were a total of 11.9 million games sold in October across Europe, which is an increase of 1.5 percent year-on-year. 6.84 million games were digital sales, while physical game sales dropped 13 percent.

There were 367,821 video game consoles sold across Europe in October. However, it should be noted the hardware charts exclude two major European countries - the UK and Germany.

Console sales were down 33 percent compared to October 2021. This is mainly due to the Nintendo Switch OLED Model launching last year.

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the tracked European markets and is the first time since September 2021 the Switch wasn't number one. PlayStation 5 sales were just ahead of the Nintendo Switch.

The Xbox Series X|S was in third place, however, it is the only console to see sales up year-on-year in October. Sales for the Xbox Series X|S were up over 26 percent compared to October 2021.

There were more than 1.18 million accessories sold in Europe, which is down over 13 percent compared to last year.

Top 20 Games in Europe in October 2022, according to GSD (Digital + Physical):

Position Title 1 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Activision Blizzard) 2 FIFA 23 (EA) 3 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 4 Gotham Knights (Warner Bros) 5 Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft) 6 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 7 Splatoon 3 (Nintendo)* 8 NBA 2K23 (2K Games) 9 Victoria 3 (Paradox) 10 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)* 11 Fallout 4 (Bethesda) 12 A Plague Tale: Requiem (Focus Home Entertainment) 13 F1 22 (EA/Codemasters) 14 Bayonetta 3* (Nintendo) 15 Metro Exodus (Deep Silver) 16 Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo)* 17 NHL 23 (EA) 18 Persona 5 Royal (Sega) 19 Horizon: Forbidden West (Sony) 20 Gran Turismo 7 (Sony)

* Digital data unavailable

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

Digital data includes games sold in Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, UAE ion>and United Kingdom.

Physical data includes all games, but only those sold in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom.

Console hardware sales cover Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. Accessories sales cover the same markets, but doesn't include Switzerland.

