Kirby and the Forgotten Land is Now the Best-Selling Kirby Game - Sales

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is now the best-selling game in the Kirby franchise.

The Nintendo Switch 3D platformer has sold 5.27 million units as of September 30, 2022, according to Nintendo's earnings report.

The previous record was held by Kirby's Dream Land with 5.13 million units sold. The game released for the Game Boy in Japan in April 1992 and in North America and Europe in August 1992.

Other Kirby game sales include Kirby Star Allies with 3.98 million units sold, Kirby Super Star Ultra with 2.99 million units sold, and Kirby: Triple Deluxe with 2.65 million units sold.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land released for the Nintendo Switch on March 25, 2022.

