Phil Spencer Wants to Talk to Blizzard About RTS Games Like StarCraft

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an interview with Wired was asked if there are plans for Blizzard to bring back some of its classic RTS games like StarCraft.

Spencer said he is not allowed to make any decisions about what happens at Activision Blizzard at this time, so it is only talk. However, he would like to see the return of classic RTS games from Blizzard like StarCraft and WarCraft.

"The first thing I would say is, I'm not allowed to make any decisions about what happens at Blizzard or Activision or King," said Spencer. "So this is all just kind of talking and thinking about what the opportunity is, but you're absolutely right.

"Not only StarCraft, but WarCraft, when you think about the heritage of RTS games that we're talking about here, specifically from Blizzard. And I don't have any concrete plans today because I can't really get in and work with the teams.

"But StarCraft was a seminal moment in gaming, right? From an esports perspective, from RTS on console perspective, and from just an RTS storytelling perspective in the genre.

"And I'm excited about getting to sit down with the teams at Activision and Blizzard and King to talk about back catalog and opportunities that we might have. So I will dodge the question other than to say it's not something I can actively work on right now.

"But the thought of being able to think about what could happen with those franchises is pretty exciting to me, as somebody who spent a lot of hours playing those games."

