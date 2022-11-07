Phil Spencer Wants to Talk to Blizzard About RTS Games Like StarCraft - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 481 Views
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an interview with Wired was asked if there are plans for Blizzard to bring back some of its classic RTS games like StarCraft.
Spencer said he is not allowed to make any decisions about what happens at Activision Blizzard at this time, so it is only talk. However, he would like to see the return of classic RTS games from Blizzard like StarCraft and WarCraft.
"The first thing I would say is, I'm not allowed to make any decisions about what happens at Blizzard or Activision or King," said Spencer. "So this is all just kind of talking and thinking about what the opportunity is, but you're absolutely right.
"Not only StarCraft, but WarCraft, when you think about the heritage of RTS games that we're talking about here, specifically from Blizzard. And I don't have any concrete plans today because I can't really get in and work with the teams.
"But StarCraft was a seminal moment in gaming, right? From an esports perspective, from RTS on console perspective, and from just an RTS storytelling perspective in the genre.
"And I'm excited about getting to sit down with the teams at Activision and Blizzard and King to talk about back catalog and opportunities that we might have. So I will dodge the question other than to say it's not something I can actively work on right now.
"But the thought of being able to think about what could happen with those franchises is pretty exciting to me, as somebody who spent a lot of hours playing those games."
YES, PLEASE!!!! That's the best hopium I've heard for this IP in a long time! Blizzard doesn't give a damn about this IP anymore, but StarCraft is among the top 5 games of all time and deserves to live on.
And before Warcraft becomes a full RTS again, which I want just as much for StarCraft to get revived, I hope Warcraft 3 Reforged gets fully fixed first.
"RTS on console perspective"...
Consoles and RTS, this mix sucks! That is It, the entire "perspective".
RTS are made to be played using Board and mouse, Controller sucks, and every RTS on console sucks. Want make a RTS? Make It on PC, no questions, or... give consoles mouse and board support?
Age of Empires 2 and 4 are being ported to console next year and they’re including full MnK support and optional matchmaking to not mix the 2 play styles together.
They’ve said they worked hard on making an easy to understand controller system with an intuitive tutorial to show how controller support works, but most players will opt for MnK. As it should be.
Halo Wars and Red Alert 3 showed us that RTS games can work on console and really well.
Obviously it's not going to be the PC Gaming Master Race level of experience, but they can still be great fun.
And that is what gaming is right, having fun?