Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Once Again Tops the UK Charts - Sales

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has remained in first place in its second week the UK retail charts, according to GfK Chart-Track for the week ending November 5, 2022. Sales for the game held strong in its second week with sales dropping only 42 percent.

FIFA 23 continues to sell well as its remained in second place as sales were down just 12 percent.

Several Nintendo titles saw an increase in sales. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was up three spots to third place as sales were up 35 percent, while Nintendo Switch Sports came in fourth place due to a 54 percent increase in units sold. Splatoon 3 was up four spots as sales increased 19 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II FIFA 23 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports Splatoon 3

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Animal Crossing: New Horizons Minecraft (NS) Gotham Knights LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

