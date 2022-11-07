Modern Warfare II, Bayonetta 3, and Victoria 3 Debut on the Australian Charts - Sales

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending October 30, 2022.

The Nintendo Switch exclusive, Bayonetta 3, debuted in third place. Victoria 3 debuted in eighth place.

FIFA 23 is up one spot to second place, while NBA 2K23 is up from fifth to fourth place. Gotham Knights in its second week fell from first to fifth place and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope dropped from second to seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - NEW FIFA 23 Bayonetta 3 - NEW NBA 2K23 Gotham Knights Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Victoria 3 - NEW The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition Grand Theft Auto V

