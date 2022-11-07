Final Fantasy XVI is a PS5 Exclusive for Six Months - News

/ 340 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Final Fantasy XVI will be an exclusive on the PlayStation 5 for six months, according to a new video posted on the official PlayStation YouTube account called "PlayStation 5 - Play Like Never Before."

The video is a sizzle reel featuring multiple games including Final Fantasy XVI with the text "Final Fantasy XVI anticipated Summer 2023. PS5 exclusive for six months."

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade was also listed as a PlayStation 5 exclusive for six months, however, it has only made its way to PC since the exclusivity period has run out.

View the video below:

Final Fantasy XVI will launch for the PlayStation 5 in summer 2023.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles