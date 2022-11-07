Final Fantasy XVI is a PS5 Exclusive for Six Months - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 340 Views
Final Fantasy XVI will be an exclusive on the PlayStation 5 for six months, according to a new video posted on the official PlayStation YouTube account called "PlayStation 5 - Play Like Never Before."
The video is a sizzle reel featuring multiple games including Final Fantasy XVI with the text "Final Fantasy XVI anticipated Summer 2023. PS5 exclusive for six months."
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade was also listed as a PlayStation 5 exclusive for six months, however, it has only made its way to PC since the exclusivity period has run out.
View the video below:
Final Fantasy XVI will launch for the PlayStation 5 in summer 2023.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
If not on Xbox then I go get it on pc. Got too much games to catch up on anyways. A plague tale, cod mw2,re village dlc, and gothem knight, then I want to try Spider-Man on pc since I still haven’t touched it yet.I already gave up on getting ff7 remake on Xbox so I’m getting it on pc …. I did get the og ff7 on the Xbox app though . I just haven’t bothered to play it
Well, I thought it would be forever so 6 months sounds pretty good.
I’m pretty sure this exclusivity window is only excluding PC since the original reveal trailer did have PC listed but Square later retracted it.
Now for it not to be EGS exclusive for a year before it finally comes to Steam xD
So basically it's still like every other PS5 exclusive. Although they take a bit longer to go to pc.
It definitely lines up with the 6 months FFVII Remake was on PS5 before releasing on PC. So I'll assume it'll be a 6-month window for all FF games going forward. At least this gen. Which as a PC player, I don't mind at all.
But all in all FF7R was a PlayStation exclusive for more than 18 months, so this is definitely a lot faster assuming they stick to it. But you could be right about this being the standard going forward, guess we'll see with the next parts of the remake.