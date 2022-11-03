Bayonetta 3, Star Ocean, and Modern Warfare II Debut on the Japanese Charts, PS5 Outsells Switch - Sales

by, posted 1 hour ago

Splatoon 3 (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 51,547 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending October 30, 2022. The game has now sold 3,235,701 units at retail in Japan.

Bayonetta 3 (NS) debuted in second place with sales of 41,285 units.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force (PS4) debuted in third place with sales of 27,001 units. The PlayStation 5 version debuted in seventh place with sales of 17,177 units.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (PS4) debuted in fourth place with sales of 24,371 units. The PlayStation 5 version debuted in sixth place with sales of 17,710 units.

Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits (NS) debuted in fifth place wit sales of 23,297 units. Aquarium. Limited Edition (NS) debuted in eighth place with sales of 13,199 units. Needy Streamer Overload (NS) debuted in 10th place with sales of 11,693 units.

Six of the top 10 games are for the Nintendo Switch, two are for the PlayStation 4, and two are for the PlayStation 5.

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling platform with 38,866 units sold. The Nintendo Switch sold 38,634 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 3,674 units, the 3DS sold 56 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 11 units.

This is the first time the PlayStation 5 has outsold the Nintendo Switch since the PS5's launch week in November 2020.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 51,547 (3,235,701) [NSW] Bayonetta 3 (Nintendo, 10/28/22) – 41,285 (New) [PS4] Star Ocean: The Divine Force (Square Enix, 10/27/22) – 27,001 (New) [PS4] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Activision, 10/28/22) – 24,371 (New) [NSW] Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits (Bandai Namco, 10/27/22) – 23,297 (New) [PS5] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Activision, 10/28/22) – 17,710 (New) [PS5] Star Ocean: The Divine Force (Square Enix, 10/27/22) – 17,177 (New) [NSW] Aquarium. Limited Edition (Entergram, 10/27/22) – 13,199 (New) [NSW] Persona 5 Royal (ATLUS, 10/21/22) – 12,040 (58,038) [NSW] Needy Streamer Overload (WSS playground, 10/27/22) – 11,693 (New)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 – 34,287 (1,784,024) Switch OLED Model – 23,399 (2,848,168) Switch – 14,262 (18,810,677) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 4,579 (282,625) Xbox Series S – 1,921 (209,115) Xbox Series X – 1,753 (166,556) Switch Lite – 973 (4,903,333) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 56 (1,189,088) PlayStation 4 – 11 (7,819,943)

