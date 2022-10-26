Gotham Knights Debuts in 2nd on the UK Charts, Mario + Rabbids Takes 3rd - Sales

FIFA 23 has remained in first place in its second week the UK retail charts, according to GfK Chart-Track for the week ending October 22, 2022. Sales for the game dropped 19 percent week-over-week.

Gotham Knights had the biggest debut in a week with several new titles. It debuted in second place. 78 percent of its retail sales were on the PlayStation 5 with the remaining 22 percent on the Xbox Series X.

The Nintendo Switch exclusive, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, debuted in third place.

A Plague Tale: Requiem debuted in fifth place. 90 percent of retail sales were on the PlayStation 5, while the other 10 percent were on the Xbox Series X. It should be noted the game is available on Xbox Game Pass.

Persona 5 Royal re-entered the charts as it released on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It was also made available on Xbox Game Pass. 79 percent of sales were for the Switch, 17 percent for the PlayStation 5, and four percent for the Xbox Series X.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed debuted in 15th place with 56 percent of sales from the PlayStation 5, 23 percent on the Xbox Series X, and 21 percent on the PlayStation 4.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

FIFA 23 Gotham Knights - NEW Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe A Plague Tale: Requiem - NEW Persona 5 Royal Splatoon 3 Horizon Forbidden West Nintendo Switch Sports Animal Crossing: New Horizons

