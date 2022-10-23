Uncharted, Gotham Knights, and RimWorld DLC Debut on the Steam Charts - Sales

Steam Deck has remained in first place for another week on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 42, 2022, which ended October 23, 2022. The Steam Deck Docking Station dropped out of the top 10.

There were three new released in the top 10 this week. The RimWorld - Biotech DLC debuted in fifth place, while Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection debuted in seventh place.

Two versions of Gotham Knights debuted in the top 10. One version debuted in eighth place and another debuted in 10th place.

Pre-orders for two versions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II were in the top 10. One version took second place and another took fourth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles on Steam for the week:

Steam Deck

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - Pre-order Persona 5 Royal - New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - Pre-order RimWorld - Biotech - NEW Football Manager 2023 - Pre-order Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - NEW Gotham Knights - NEW Red Dead Redemption 2 Gotham Knights - NEW

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

