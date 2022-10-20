Splatoon 3 Continues to Dominate the Japanese Charts, PS5 Sales Jump to Over 20,000 - Sales

Splatoon 3 (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 97,071 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending October 9, 2022. The game has now sold 3,118,118 units at retail in Japan.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers (NS) debuted in seventh place with sales of 5,312 units.

Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline (NS) is in second place with sales of 11,1145 units. NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition (NS) is in third place place with sales of 9,672 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 7,337 units. Minecraft (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 6,941 units.

Nine of the top 10 games are for the Nintendo Switch and one is for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 43,329 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 20,297 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 3,551 units, the 3DS sold 113 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 11 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 97,071 (3,118,118) [NSW] Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 11,1145 (199,927) [NSW] NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition (Square Enix, 10/06/22) – 9,672 (39,890) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,337 (4,873,017) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6,941 (2,821,843) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 5,685 (52,358) [NSW] Dragon Ball: The Breakers (Bandai Namco, 10/13/22) – 5,312 (New) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 4,609 (754,799) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 3,856 (4,992,703) [PS4] Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 3,697 (70,841)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 24,229 (2,786,690) PlayStation 5 – 18,691 (1,723,499) Switch – 17,610 (18,781,043) Xbox Series S – 3,082 (203,243) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,606 (275,623) Switch Lite – 1,490 (4,901,174) Xbox Series X – 469 (164,596) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 113 (1,188,975) PlayStation 4 – 11 (7,819,919)

