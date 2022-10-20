FIFA 23 Tops the Swiss Charts, Horizon: Forbidden West Shoots Up to 2nd - Sales

FIFA 23 has remained in first place in its second week on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 40th week of 2022.

Horizon: Forbidden West is up three spots to second place, while Gran Turismo 7 is down one spot to third place. One other PlayStation title, The Last Of Us Part I, remained in seventh place.

Splatoon 3 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe are both down one spot to fourth and fifth places, respectively. Nintendo Switch Sports remained in sixth place.

The Switch version of NieR: Automata debuted in eighth place.

There are a total of four Nintendo Switch games in the top 10, three multiplatform games, and three PlayStation titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 40, 2022: FIFA 23 Horizon: Forbidden West Gran Turismo 7 Splatoon 3 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports The Last of Us Part I NieR: Automata (NS) - NEW Minecraft NBA 2K23

