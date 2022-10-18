PS5 Best-Selling Console in September in the UK, Xbox Series X Stock Surges - Sales

/ 954 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

The head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring has revealed some details on console sales in the UK for September.

Console sales were strong across the board as sales for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch improved. PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console, while stock for the Xbox Series X surged.

"September was a really strong month for console sales," said Dring. "Across the UK, all three consoles saw a jump in sales.

"There was a big surge in Xbox Series X stock. PS5 holds the No.1 spot. I am hearing similar stories across other markets, too."

September was a really strong month for console sales. Across the UK, all three consoles saw a jump in sales. There was a big surge in Xbox Series X stock. PS5 holds the No.1 spot. I am hearing similar stories across other markets, too — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) October 18, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles