Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailer Reveals New Pokemon Bellibolt - News

/ 217 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

The Pokemon Company and developer Game Freak have released a new trailer and details for a brand-new Pokémon Bellibolt that will be in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

View the Bellibolt trailer below:

Read details on Bellibolt below:

Category: EleFrog Pokémon

Type: Eelctric

Eelctric Height: 3'11"

Weight: 249.1 lbs.

Ability: Electromorphosis / Static

Its Belly-Button Dynamo Produces a Huge Amount of Electricity

Bellibolt expands and contracts its elastic body to generate electricity in an organ that looks like a belly button. The huge amount of electricity generated this way is then discharged from the two bumps on either side of its head that resemble eyeballs.​

Its actual eyes are adorably small and round, so when it tries to be intimidating, it puts the eyelike bumps to good use.​ Easygoing by Nature, It Doesn’t Notice an Opponent Until Attacked It is difficult to train Bellibolt to initiate a battle without it being attacked first.​ After the sun sets, you can hear strange noises coming from Bellibolt’s habitat. This noise is not Bellibolt’s cries, but a sound emitting from their stomachs–it is known that this sound signals that they are hungry.​ New Ability: Electromorphosis Bellibolt’s Ability, Electromorphosis, is a new Ability appearing for the first time in these titles. Bellibolt becomes charged when hit by an attack, boosting the power of the next Electric-type move it uses.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 18.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles