FIFA 23 Remains in 1st on the Australian Charts - Sales

by, posted 1 hour ago

FIFA 23 has remained in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending October 9, 2022.

NBA 2K23 remained in second second place, while Grand Theft Auto V is up one spot to third place. Fallout 4 re-entered the top 10 in fourth place.

Splatoon 3 fell from third to fifth place and The Legend of Zelda: Skywards Sword HD re-entered the top 10 in sixth place. NieR: Automata: The End of YoRHa Edition came in seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

FIFA 23 NBA 2K23 Grand Theft Auto V Fallout 4 Splatoon 3 The Legend of Zelda: Skywards Sword HD NieR: Automata: The End of YoRHa Edition Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports Game Builder Garage

