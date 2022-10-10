FIFA 23 Boosts PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Sales - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Sep 25-Oct 1 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 271,107 units sold for the week ending October 1, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 113.56 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 269,257 units to bring its lifetime sales to 23.99 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 186,016 units to bring their lifetime sales to 17.23 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are down by just over 2,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by nearly 73,000 units. PS4 sold 271,306 units for the week ending October 3, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 113,338 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 1,966 units, and the Xbox One sold 155 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up by 19,249 units (7.6%), while the PlayStation 5 is up by 6,485 (2.5%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 41,544 units (28.8%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 23,247 units (-92.2%) year-over-year and the Xbox One is down 4,019 units (-96.3%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are down by nearly 19,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 21,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 13,000 units.

2022 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 11.84 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 7.01 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 5.92 million units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 271,107 ( 113,561,716 ) PlayStation 5 - 269,257 ( 23,989,809 ) Xbox Series X|S - 186,016 ( 17,228,298 ) PlayStation 4 - 1,966 ( 117,005,973 ) Xbox One - 155 ( 50,534,844 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 103,285 Switch - 91,246 Xbox Series X|S - 88,789 PlayStation 4 - 1,443 Xbox One - 105

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 101,567

Switch - 67,811 Xbox Series X|S - 62,348

PlayStation 4 - 470 Xbox One - 42 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 101,871 PlayStation 5 - 51,562 Xbox Series X|S - 28,478 PlayStation 4 - 32 Xbox One - 4

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 12,843 Switch - 10,179 Xbox Series X|S - 6401

PlayStation 4 - 21 Xbox One - 4 VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals. This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency. Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

