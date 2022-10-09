FIFA 23 Debuted in 1st on the Australian Charts - Sales

/ 411 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

FIFA 23 has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending October 2, 2022.

NBA 2K23 dropped from first to second place, while Splatoon 3 fell from second to third place. Grand Theft Auto V came in fourth place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Nintendo Switch Sports remained in fifth and sixth places, respectively. Middle-Earth: Shadow Of War re-entered the top 10 in seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

FIFA 23 - NEW NBA 2K23 Splatoon 3 Grand Theft Auto V Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports Middle-Earth: Shadow Of War Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Far Cry 6 Just Dance 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles