Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Ultimate Edition Launches October 27 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Publisher Nacon and developer NeocoreGames announced the action RPG, Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Ultimate Edition, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on October 27.

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Ultimate Edition includes the base game, the 25 already released DLC, and enhancements that includes 4K resolution, higher-resolution textures, improved physics, cross-generation multiplayer modes, and use of the PS5 DualSense controller features.

You are an Inquisitor, one of the most powerful agents of the Imperium. You operate in the Caligari Sector, a region overrun with heretics, mutants and Daemons of Chaos.

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr, the first action RPG to be set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe, features both fast-paced and tactical combat, featuring multiple classes of the Inquisition who carry out the Emperor’s will. From destructible environments and a cover-based combat system, to skill trees and a wide range of vehicles and weapons, the game offers a truly unique experience. The game is also set in a persistent universe, which boasts incredible replay value thanks to its size and a procedurally generated mission system.

Brutalize Chaos as a Crusader, summon deadly constructs as a Tech-Adept, take down abominations with guile and agility as an Assassin or fight fire with fire playing as a Psyker. In single player, two-player local co-op (exclusively on consoles) or four-player online multiplayer, you must enforce the will of the Emperor and cleanse the darkest sectors of the Imperium of heresy.

