Magical Drop VI Announced for Switch, to Launch This Winter

Publisher Forever Entertainment and developers Highball Games and Storm Trident have announced Magical Drop VI for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch this Winter.

The last entry in the Magical Drop series was Magical Drop V in 2012 for PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The legendary Japanese arcade game is back! Choose your favorite character—will it be World, the Overseer of the Magical Land, the mighty Justice, or the devious Black Pierrot?—and play in one of the numerous game modes available.

Solve diabolical puzzles or beat strong opponents in Arcade match. Follow an adventure in Story or Path of Destiny modes, full of twists and turns.

Challenge your friends and the best players online!

More than 15 playable characters each with their own unique story and music tracks.

Local and online multiplayer modes.

multiplayer modes. Dozens and dozens of challenges.

Six solo game modes.

…and many more surprises!

