Slime Rancher 2 Sales Top 300,000 Units in Only a Few Days - Sales

Co-Founder and CEO of MonomiPark and Slime Rancher Director Nick Popovich via Twitter announced the first-person life simulation adventure, Slime Rancher 2, has sold over 300,000 units in just a few days. This figure is up from 100,000 units sold in under six hours.

The game reached number one on Steam and has a 95 percent positive score over 6,000 reviews. This was all done without any crunch at the developer.

"In just a few days Slime Rancher 2 has sold more than 300k copies, and reached #1 on Steam, w/a 95% positive score across over 6k reviews!" said Popovich.

"Most importantly, this was all achieved with ZERO crunch, while offering top tier benefits and unlimited PTO to our team. Thank you!"

Slime Rancher 2 is available now for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and Xbox Game Pass in Early Access.

Read details on the game below:

Slime Rancher 2 is a sequel to the award-winning, smash-hit original that has been enjoyed by over 10 million fans worldwide. Continue the adventures of Beatrix LeBeau as she journeys to Rainbow Island, a mysterious land brimming with ancient technology, unknown natural resources, and an avalanche of wiggling, jiggling, new slimes to discover.

As Beatrix attempts to unravel the island’s secrets and uncover its true purpose, she’ll build, ranch, and farm within a beautiful conservatory, whose sparkling glass walls give her full view of the prismatic paradise she now calls home.

Key Features:

Explore a Vibrant New World – Continue the slime ranching adventures of Beatrix LeBeau as she journeys to a mysterious rainbow-hued island.

– Continue the slime ranching adventures of Beatrix LeBeau as she journeys to a mysterious rainbow-hued island. Discover Wiggly New Slimes – Collect slimes never seen before on the Far, Far Range, like the bouncy cotton slime or the aquatic angler slime.

– Collect slimes never seen before on the Far, Far Range, like the bouncy cotton slime or the aquatic angler slime. Build a Conservatory on Rainbow Island – Earn newbucks from slime plorts and collect resources on Rainbow Island to upgrade your vacpack, build new gadgets, and expand your conservatory.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

