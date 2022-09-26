NBA 2K23 Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

/ 367 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

NBA 2K23 has remained in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending September 18, 2022.

Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto V is up one spot to second place, while Red Dead Redemption 2 fell from fourth to eighth place.

The Last Of Us Part I is up from fifth to third place. The Nintendo Switch exclusive, Splatoon 3, after debuting in second place dropped to fourth place.

Tekken 7 and Riders Republic re-entered the top 10 in fifth and sixth places, respectively. Assassin's Creed Valhalla climbed up from 10th to seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

NBA 2K23 Grand Theft Auto V The Last Of Us Part I Splatoon 3 Tekken 7 Riders Republic Assassin's Creed Valhalla Red Dead Redemption 2 Horizon Zero Dawn Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles