NBA 2K23 and Splatoon 3 Debut on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

/ 403 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

NBA 2K23 has debuted on first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending September 11, 2022.

The Nintendo Switch exclusive, Splatoon 3, debuted in second place.

Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 re-entered the top 10 in third and fourth places, respectively.

The Last Of Us Part I after debuting in first place the previous week has dropped down to fifth place. EA Sports UFC 4 remained in sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

NBA 2K23 - NEW Splatoon 3 - NEW Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 The Last Of Us Part I EA Sports UFC 4 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Saints Row Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands Assassin's Creed Valhalla

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

