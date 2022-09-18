Cyberpunk 2077 Shoots Up the Steam Charts, Steam Deck Remains in First - Sales

/ 1,441 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Steam Deck has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 37, 2022, which ended September 18, 2022.

Cyberpunk 2077 has shot up the charts to take second place.

Pre-orders for two different versions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II have entered the the charts in third and fourth places.

NBA 2K23 remained in fifth place, while Metal: Hellsinger debuted in seventh place.

Due to a PlayStation publisher sale four games from PlayStation are in the top 10 this week. God of War came in sixth place, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition in eighth place, Days Gone in ninth place, and Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered in 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles on Steam for the week:

Steam Deck

Cyberpunk 2077 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - Pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - Pre-order NBA 2K23 God of War Metal: Hellsinger - NEW Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition Days Gone Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles