The Last of Us: Part I Tops the Swiss Charts - Sales

/ 377 Views

by, posted 13 hours ago

The Last of Us: Part I has debuted in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 35th week of 2022.

There were two other new games in the top 10 this week. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection debuted in fifth place and F1 Manager 22 debuted in ninth place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to second place. Gran Turismo 7 dropped one spot to third place and Horizon: Forbidden West re-entered the top 10 in sixth place.

There are a total of five multiplatform games in the top 10, three PlayStation games, and two Nintendo Switch games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 35, 2022: The Last of Us: Part I - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Gran Turismo 7 Nintendo Switch Sports Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - NEW Horizon: Forbidden West FIFA 22 Minecraft F1 Manager 22 - NEW Grand Theft Auto V

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles