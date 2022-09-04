PS5 vs Switch Sales Comparison - July 2022 - Sales

/ 247 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the PlayStation 5 and Switch.

The PlayStation 5 launched in November 2020, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup.

PS5 Vs. Switch Worldwide:

Gap change in latest month: 2,176,074 - Switch

Gap change over last 12 months: 4,642,540 - Switch

Total Lead: 2,912,380 - NS

PlayStation 5 Total Sales: 21,827,508

Switch Total Sales: 24,739,888

July 2022 is the 21st month the PlayStation 5 has been available for. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the Nintendo Switch when compared to the aligned launch of the PlayStation 5 by 2.18 million units.

In the last 12 months, the Switch has outsold the PS5 by 4.64 million units. The Switch is ahead of the PS5 by 2.91 million units.

The PlayStation 5 has sold 21.83 million units in 21 months, while the Nintendo Switch sold 24.74 million units. Month 21 for the PlayStation 5 is July 2022 and for the Nintendo Switch it is November 2018.

The Nintendo Switch crossed 30 million in month 23, 40 million in month 33, and 50 million in month 35. The Nintendo Switch has sold 110.95 million units through July 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles