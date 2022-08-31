PlayStation Plus Games for September 2022 Reportedly Leaked - News

The PlayStation Plus games for September 2022 have reportedly leaked online by Dealabs who has revealed the PlayStation Plus games ahead of the official announcement. Dealabs has accurately leaked the PlayStation Plus lineup in multiple previous months.

The September 2022 PlayStation Plus games, according to the leak, will be Need for Speed (PS4), Toem (PS5), and Granblue Fantasy: Versus (PS4).

The PlayStation Plus games for August 2022 are available until Monday, September 5. The list of games include akuza: Like A Dragon, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle, and Little Nightmares.

The PlayStation Plus games are available to all three tiers of PlayStation Plus - Essential, Extra, and Premium.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

