PlayStation Users in Europe and Asia Are More Likely to Earn Platinum Trophies - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 484 Views
Sony’s head of the Tokyo Global Developer Technology Department Kenjo Akiyama in a presentation held at CEDEC 2022 game developer conference discussed PlayStation player behavior in the US, Europe, Japan, and the rest of Asia.
Akiyama in his study found that players in Japan have a higher Trophy competition rate per game than in any other region. He also found that players in Europe and Asia are more likely earn Platinum Trophies, compared to players in the US who are the least likely earn them.
PlayStation players in Japan are more likely to get Platinum Trophies in games that are considered the most difficult. Akiyama believes this is due to Asian players having a "never give up" attitude and are more determined to beat the hardest games.
The study done by Akiyama looked at the Top 100 games by region that released over the past year that were released in all regions, and had a Platinum Trophy.
The study also showed that every region bought more digital games than disc games. However, Japan had the highest percentage of disc games purchased, while the US had the lowest.
Thanks, 4Gamer and VideoGamesChronicle.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
What is staggering to me is how many people across the board don't even finish the games they start.
I remember some stats a while back and the number of gamers who didn't even finish the games they bought was alarmingly high.
I think Quantum dreams ( Detroit: Become human.) or something like that was "bragging" a while ago about how they were pleased that their game had a higher on average completion rate than most titles (Can't remember what it was but perhaps it was 40% or something ) and even that to me seemed low; then again, I am a gaming completionist, so...
How many people here are gaming completionists?
I can't move on to another game unless I finish the one I am currently working through. I'm not sure if it is some kind of anxiety I have or what, but...
-VIDEOGAME COMPLETIONIST NINJA APPROVED-
I'm with you, I try to finish every game I play. It might take a while, sometimes even years, and I might be playing several other games in the meantime, but still.
I only stop before end if I end up not liking the game at all, and if I really like it almost certainly I'll try platinum.
Generally I just don't like the game enough and move on. I finish about half of the games I start
Most platinum trophies require collectathons or grinding. I don’t have time for that.
I finish most but I rarely care about trophies or esp Plats. In my 10 years on PSN I only have 7 plats out of more than 250 games.
The article also pointed out that Americans buy more games than any other region
My theory: European and Japanese PlayStation owners are much more selective with what software they buy and less likely for impulse purchase and/or be subscribed to a content service, so they are more likely to see a game to its completion rather than try a bunch of stuff and move on.
That’s what I was thinking when I read this. When I was a kid and got 2-3 games a year, I 100 percented all of them because that’s what I had to play.
Strange that Japan have the lowest digital attach ratio of the markets.
They love their physical media. A lot of mainstream and obscure media formats were developed in Japan.
Perhaps gamers in Europe and Asia are more hardcore than causal. Or at the very least, they are completionist gamers.
I hardly finish any games I start.