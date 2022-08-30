PlayStation Users in Europe and Asia Are More Likely to Earn Platinum Trophies - News

/ 484 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Sony’s head of the Tokyo Global Developer Technology Department Kenjo Akiyama in a presentation held at CEDEC 2022 game developer conference discussed PlayStation player behavior in the US, Europe, Japan, and the rest of Asia.

Akiyama in his study found that players in Japan have a higher Trophy competition rate per game than in any other region. He also found that players in Europe and Asia are more likely earn Platinum Trophies, compared to players in the US who are the least likely earn them.

PlayStation players in Japan are more likely to get Platinum Trophies in games that are considered the most difficult. Akiyama believes this is due to Asian players having a "never give up" attitude and are more determined to beat the hardest games.

The study done by Akiyama looked at the Top 100 games by region that released over the past year that were released in all regions, and had a Platinum Trophy.

The study also showed that every region bought more digital games than disc games. However, Japan had the highest percentage of disc games purchased, while the US had the lowest.

Thanks, 4Gamer and VideoGamesChronicle.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles