Railgrade Launches September 29 for Switch and PC - News

/ 178 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Epic Games Publishing and developer Minakata Dynamics announced the train management simulation game, Railgrade, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Epic Games Store on September 29 for $19.99 / €19.99 / £15.99.

View the gameplay walkthrough video below:

Read details on the game below:

Railgrade is a management sim about using railways to transport resources and power industry on an off-world colony. As administrator of the planet, help restore industrial production following a disastrous collapse of infrastructure.

Construct intricate railway networks and use the power of trains to connect vital industries with the resources they require. Manage inputs and outputs to optimize production, and create efficient supply chains using multi-level tracks and a variety of unique engine types.

Combine strategic decision-making with creative construction in order to rebuild a thriving industrial colony. Succeed, and you might just impress your corporate overlords enough to be allowed back home to earth.

Key Features:

Use effortless construction tools to instantly build and manage a busy railway network packed by trains.

Create efficient supply chains by connecting industrial sources and placing dozens of busy trains on the map.

Customize your trains using different engines and freight types, with hundreds of unique engine and cargo combinations.

Optimize your train set-up and place tracks strategically to navigate challenging environmental terrain and create the most effective delivery route possible.

Control the flow of resource production through careful management of inputs and outputs. Watch out for bottlenecks to keep trains and their precious cargo moving.

Invest in the growth of your cities, or use zeppelins to export goods for extra profit.

Admire your fleet of trains with the cinematic view mode.

Help restore prosperity to an industrial colony across a single player campaign with over 50 missions.

Spend tokens awarded by each mission and use them to unlock new industries, upgrades and options.

Challenge yourself in bonus side missions. Explore arid deserts in search of oil supplies, or develop a rocket launch program.

Show off your most impressive railway setups with a photo mode that includes a variety of filters and visual options.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles