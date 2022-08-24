Masahiro Sakurai Launches YouTube Channel to Discuss Game Development and Design - News

Masahiro Sakurai, the director and game designer for Kirby and Super Smash Bros., has launched his own YouTube that will be focused on video game development an design.

"I want to try and help make games around the world a little more fun," said Sakurai. "And don't worry, you won't need to be an expert on game design to enjoy it. With that in mind, I've decided to start a YouTube series. Don't expect me to stream games or anything like that.

"I'll instead be talking about topics like game development and what makes games fun. 'Good' game design and 'fun' in games are vague concepts, I know. Different people perceive them in different ways."

He continued, "I'm often asked to give lectures at game development schools. And while I think it's a great idea, such presentations can only reach so many people.

"I've also realized that developer conferences like GDC or CEDEC, while good for technical concepts, aren't always the best forums for discussing game design theory.

"Still, I feel like there's plenty of game design knowledge worth sharing. And people do occasionally ask me to teach them. Most importantly, those with no game development experience need a good starting point, a small glimpse into what this world is like.

"I hope that by covering a variety of topics on this channel, I'll be able to help more people see what game development is all about."

Sakurai added he has been allowed by Nintendo to showcase development builds and design documents on games he has worked on.

"I've been given the okay to show some things like Smash Bros development builds and design documents I've written, which of course means I'm running all this by Nintendo," he said.

"But just to be clear, Nintendo isn't involved in this channel. Please understand this is my own personal project."

