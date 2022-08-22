Platformer Kukoos: Lost Pets Launches in December for Switch, PS4, and PC - News

Publisher Modus Games and developer Petit Fabrik announced the platformer, Kukoos: Lost Pets, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in December. It will also launch in 2023 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

Welcome to the exciting world of the Kukoos!

On a planet covered in water, a fun and adventurous species known as the Kukoos live on the only island that is home to the Kukoo tree. After an experiment in which the Kukoos attempt to make their pets more obedient goes haywire, it is up to the Kukoos to find their newly aggressive and unruly pets and regain control, restoring harmony to the once peaceful Kukoo tree.

Travel through secret worlds within the massive Kukoo tree to find your friends and end the pet rebellion! This charming 3D platformer takes you across the vast and colorful Kukoo universe, where you’ll take charge of an array of pets and use their individual abilities to battle against unique bosses, find hidden collectibles, and solve ancient puzzles. Journey solo or team up with up to three friends to enjoy a four-player adventure unlike anything you’ve seen before!

Collaboration is the Name of the Game

Play as twelve different Kukoos and team up with five unique pets, using their abilities to solve puzzles and defeat enemies.

Invite Friends Along for the Journey

Play with up to four-player multiplayer co-op to quadruple the fun!

Vibrant Locations to Explore

Discover vast, colorful worlds each with their own unique biomes, hidden secrets, dangerous residents, and environmental wonders.

A Charismatic Cast

Meet a group of charming and memorable characters as you traverse the worlds of Kukoos, and watch the story come to life via beautifully rendered cinematics and fully voiced characters.

Continue the Fun

Unlock extra levels by collecting enough coins in each world and replay the adventure with different pets to discover new secrets!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

