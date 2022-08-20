Sony Reportedly Working on Days Gone Movie - News

/ 286 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Sony PlayStation Productions is developing a movie based on the hit PlayStation 4 title, Days Gone, according to a report from Deadline.

Oscar nominated writer Sheldon Turner is working on the script, who wrote the story for X-Men: First Class, the screenplay for Up in the Air, and more. Actor Sam Heughan, who played Jamie Fraser in Outlande, is said to be playing the main protagonist the former motorcycle club member Deacon St. John.

Jennifer Klein and Turner will be producing the movie via their production company, Vendetta Productions. Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan will be producing the movie for Sony PlayStation Productions.

Days Gone is an action-adventure game set in a post-apocalyptic Oregon. It released for the PlayStation 4 in April 2019 and for PC in May 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles