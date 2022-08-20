PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch 2022 Sales Comparison Charts Through August 6 - Sales

Here we see data representing the global sales through to consumers and change in sales performance of the three current platforms (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch) and three legacy platforms (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo 3DS) over comparable periods for 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. Also shown is the market share for each of the consoles over the same periods.

Year to Date Sales Comparison (Same Periods Covered)

Market Share (Same Periods Covered)

2019 – (Week ending January 12 to August 10)

2020 – (Week ending January 11 to August 8)

2021 – (Week ending January 9 to August 7)

2022 – (Week ending January 8 to August 6)

"Year to date" sales for 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 sales are shown in series at the top of the table and then just below a comparison of 2022 versus 2021 and 2022 versus 2020 is displayed. This provides an easy-to-view summary of all the data.

Total Sales and Market Share for Each Year

Microsoft

Xbox Series X|S

4.59 million units sold year-to-date



Up year-on-year 1,068,495 units (+30.4%)

Xbox One

0.03 million units sold year-to-date



Down year-on-year 553,434 units (-94.2%)

Nintendo

Nintendo Switch

9.36 million units sold year-to-date



Down year-on-year 2,765,680 units (-22.8%)

Sony

PlayStation 5

5.08 million units sold year-to-date



Down year-on-year 1,318,592 units (-20.6%)

PlayStation 4

0.40 million units sold year-to-date



Down year-on-year 1,260,937 (-75.7%)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

