Nintendo Switch Sports Tops the Japanese Charts, 9 of the Top 10 Games are for the Switch

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) has taken first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 53,900 units, according to Famitsu for the two week period ending August 14, 2022.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (NS) came in second place with sales of 39,529 units, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) came in third place with sales of 29,276 units.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) took fourth place with sales of 27,957 units and Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set (NS) came in fifth place with sales of 24,180 units.

Minecraft (NS) took sixth place with sales of 21,173 units, LIVE A LIVE (NS) came in seventh place with sales of 20,999 units, and Ring Fit Adventure (NS) came in eighth place with sales of 17,153 units.

The one non-Nintendo Switch title in the top 10, Gran Turismo 7 (PS5), came in ninth place with sales of 17,153 units.

Nine of the top 10 games are for the Nintendo Switch and one is for the PlayStation 5.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 153,822 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 46,600 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 8,703 units, the 3DS sold 307 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 28 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 53,900 (677,393) [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Nintendo, 07/29/22) – 39,529 (152,257) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 29,276 (4,774,885) [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 27,957 (851,866) [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set (Capcom, 06/30/22) – 24,180 (241,652) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 21,173 (2,749,039) [NSW] LIVE A LIVE (Square Enix, 07/22/22) – 20,999 (106,234) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 19,012 (3,247,019) [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 17,153 (157,041) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 12,780 (2,698,202)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 94,827 (2,192,546) PlayStation 5 – 44,126 (1,592,796) Switch – 35,071 (18,582,498) Switch Lite – 23,924 (4,850,499) Xbox Series X – 4,802 (139,695) Xbox Series S – 3,901 (152,033) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,474 (257,785) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 307 (1,188,268) PlayStation 4 – 28 (7,819,811)

